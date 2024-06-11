Sharks Fall to NOLA, 20-13

June 11, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Miami Sharks News Release







In our recent match against NOLA Gold, the competition was fierce, resulting in a hard-fought victory for NOLA with a score of 20 to 13. Despite the outcome, we remain optimistic and determined to learn from every game as we continue to grow and evolve as a team.

English:

Toti Chioccarelli shared his insights on the game, emphasizing the challenges we faced against a formidable opponent known for their strength in set pieces and physicality. "Despite our efforts to capitalize on scoring opportunities, lapses in concentration, particularly in set pieces, hindered our ability to maintain possession effectively," Chioccarelli remarked. "While we showed moments of promise, we recognize the areas where we need to improve, especially in maintaining our defensive structure and capitalizing on scoring opportunities."

"Looking ahead, we are focused on our next matchup against Charlotte, where we aim to apply the lessons learned from our previous games and deliver a strong performance on the field," Chioccarelli noted. "As we continue to build momentum in our inaugural season, we remain committed to our goal of continuous improvement and success both on and off the field."

Spanish:

Toti Chioccarelli compartió sus reflexiones sobre el partido, destacando los desafíos que enfrentamos contra un rival formidable conocido por su fortaleza en las formaciones fijas y su físico. "A pesar de nuestros esfuerzos por capitalizar las oportunidades de anotación, fallas en la concentración, especialmente en las formaciones fijas, dificultaron nuestra capacidad para mantener la posesión de manera efectiva," señaló Chioccarelli. "Aunque mostramos momentos de promesa, reconocemos las áreas en las que necesitamos mejorar, especialmente en mantener nuestra estructura defensiva y capitalizar las oportunidades de anotación."

"Mirando hacia adelante, estamos enfocados en nuestro próximo enfrentamiento contra Charlotte, donde buscamos aplicar las lecciones aprendidas de nuestros juegos anteriores y ofrecer un sólido rendimiento en el campo," destacó Chioccarelli. "A medida que continuamos construyendo impulso en nuestra temporada inaugural, seguimos comprometidos con nuestro objetivo de mejora continua y éxito tanto dentro como fuera del campo."

Stats:

- Two-faced game dominated by the Sharks in the first half and by NOLA in the second, making it a pretty even game in terms of possession (53% for Sharks) and territory (48% for Sharks).

- Defensive activity back to our standards (88% tackle completion).

- Not precise enough in the red zone (only 8% of our opportunities in the 22m were converted into scoring).

- Sharks leading at halftime 10-3.

- Lost control of a tight match at the beginning of the second half and were not able to come back despite a long offensive sequence in the final minutes.

- NOLA is now qualified for the playoffs (2nd in the East).

- Sharks are in a tough spot in the playoff run with only three games left this season.

