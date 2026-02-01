NLL Saskatchewan Rush

Week 10: Rush vs Roughnecks

Published on January 31, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video


The Rush extend their win streak to 6 in Calgary!

For extended highlights go to https://plus.nll.com

Check out the Saskatchewan Rush Statistics

