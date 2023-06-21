Wednesday Matchup against Augusta Cancelled Due to Weather

SALISBURY, Md. - Due to inclement weather, the Delmarva Shorebirds and Augusta GreenJackets game scheduled for June 21 has been canceled and will not be made up. The two teams will next play on June 22 with all festivities including the Maryland Pride Flag Giveaway presented by Spicer Bros. Construction, Inc. to remain on the regular schedule with gates opening at 6 PM and first pitch at 7:05 PM.

Fans with tickets to the Shorebirds June 21 game can exchange their tickets for any other Shorebirds game during the 2023 season, excluding July 4. To exchange your tickets, please fill out the Shorebirds Ticket Exchange form or call the Shorebirds box office at 410-219-3112.

For all groups for tonight's June 21 game, please contact your group leader about next steps with your tickets. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Shorebirds box office at 410-219-3112 or email tickets@theshorebirds.com and we are happy to help. Go Shorebirds!

