RiverDogs Fall Short in 1-0 Pitcher's Duel

Charleston RiverDogs' Junior William on the mound

Charleston, SC- The Charleston RiverDogs "hump day" struggles continued with a 1-0 loss to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on Wednesday night. The RiverDogs are now 0-12 on Wednesday this season and have dropped 17 games by a single run. The game was played in front of 3,229 fans.

The starting pitching from both sides was dominant. Yoniel Curet of the RiverDogs (26-39) and the Woodpeckers (30-25) Trey Dombroski each went 5.2 scoreless innings with an assist from the bullpen. Curet did not allow a hit and struck out six. In his last five starts, the right-hander has worked 26.1 innings and allowed just six hits and one run, while striking out 32. Dombroski allowed three hits and also whiffed six.

The RiverDogs defense cost them in the eighth inning as Fayetteville scored the only run of the contest. Jack Hartman struck out the first two batters of the frame but walked Zach Cole to extend the frame. The next batter, Luis Encarnacion, hit a line drive toward right center. Jhon Diaz misread the depth of the drive and had to attempt a leaping grab over his head. The ball tumbled out of his glove and rolled to the warning track, allowing Cole to score from first.

Hartman took the loss after surrendering the lone run on three hits over 2.0 innings. Junior William worked 1.1 scoreless innings as the first man out of the bullpen. The right-hander struck out three.

Charleston was limited to four hits as they were held off the scoreboard for the third time this season. Fayetteville received two hits from both Dauri Lorenzo and Encarnacion.

The RiverDogs assumed their alternate identity as the Boiled Peanuts on Wednesday night, a tribute to the preferred snack of the Lowcountry. During the game, the team crowned the Peanut Prince and Princess, Scott and Renae Stenhouse, who won a Facebook contest leading up to the game. They received a team-signed Boiled Peanuts jersey and a year's supply of boiled peanuts from Luray.

The final game of the first half is scheduled for Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. LHP Alex Ayala Jr. (0-3, 4.55) will take the mound for the RiverDogs. Fayetteville will roll with LHP Jose Nodal (1-5, 4.54). Dollar beers will be available throughout the ballpark on a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday.

