Weather, Lexington Pitching Don't Slow Rockers

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers efficiently pieced together six hits and five walks to extend their winning streak to five straight with a 7-1 win over Lexington Saturday night in front of 1,832 at Truist Point.

Weather delayed the start of the game 43 minutes. The rain returned after the sixth inning and the game was called following a 38 minute delay.

The win evens the Rockers' record at 23-23 on the year. Lexington is 28-15 and continues to lead the Atlantic League's South Division.

High Point starter Bryce Hensley improved to 3-3 on the year by holding the Legends to five hits and one run that was unearned. Hensley walked just one and struck out two. Lexington starter Ty'Relle Harris allowed seven runs, six earned, on six hits. He walked five and struck out six.

The Rockers broke out on top, putting up three runs in the bottom of the second. Jerry Downs reached on an error and Stuart Levy followed with a single. After James McOwen walked to load the bases, shortstop Giovanny Alphonzo delivered a bases-clearing double.

High Point added a solo run in the third when Stephen Cardullo walked, stole second and scored on a single by McOwen.

Lexington made it a 4-1 game in the top of the fourth when D.J. Peterson walked, and would eventually score the unearned run on a throwing error by Alphonzo.

Downs' solo homer in the fifth, his eighth of the year, put the Rockers back ahead 5-1.

High Point added a pair of runs in the sixth when, with two outs, Lexington's Harris walked Joe Johnson and J.R. DiSarcina. Johnny Field delivered a stand-up triple down the right field line that plated both runs.

High Point and Lexington will conclude their three-game series on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. at Truist Point.

