Wear Pink Saturday Night for Cats Fight Cancer Game

November 28, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







Looking for hockey this weekend? We've got it Saturday night versus Gatineau & Sunday Funday afternoon versus Cape Breton!

Do not miss our annual 'Cats Fight Cancer' game this Saturday. The Olympiques are in WildTown as we battle for 2 points and raise awareness for the fight against cancer. We'll be wearing pink jerseys & the public will be able to bid on the game-worn threads through Allen' Auction website starting Friday, NOV 29 at noon until Sunday, DEC 1 at 8pm.

Caleb Desnoyers will be back in Moncton after his Player-of-the-Game performance Wednesday night, leading Team CHL to the CHL USA Prospects Challenge series win. The Wildcats also added NCAA Yale-commit goalie Rudy Guimond to the crease mix this week.

The Cats continue to be a staple in the CHL Top 10 rankings - staying at #1 or #2 for the last while. Our recent Quebec road trip success ensures our spot among the top teams.

Save on tickets with a Pal Airlines Family 4-Pack - 2 adults & 2 youths for $49.40 +tax/fees. Available at the Avenir Centre Box Office or ticketmaster.ca.

Take advantage of new 30 Minute Powerplay pricing at the Avenir Centre - $4 hot dogs, $3 Aquafina bottles of water, and $5.75 Moosehead Light & Alpine (355mL cans). The Avenir Centre doors open at 6pm - prices in effect for 30 minutes after doors open for the game (6:00 to 6:30pm).

Our 50/50 raffle has a $10,000 jackpot guarantee.

The Moose Light Ice Level Bar is open to the public (ages 19+) and anyone with a ticket to the game can access it through section 107. Non-alcoholic beverages are available in the Ice Bar.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR SATURDAY

DJ Psycadelix & Lynden Steeves on the Wildcats organ

Access your season seats or flex tickets through your Ticketmaster Wildcats Account Manager.

Check out the poster station in the Avenir Centre lobby - kids can make their own signs for the game!

The Roar Store Item of the Game is the new navy Moncton Wildcats 1/4 zip - get 20% off!

The Jersey Raffle is for #33 JOHANSSON.

Loke Johansson will be signing autographs post-game, in the Avenir Centre lobby.

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 28, 2024

