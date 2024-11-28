Moose Add Penn State Commit Mathieu Taillefer

November 28, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Your Halifax Mooseheads have made a significant move to bolster the blueline by adding defenceman Mathieu Taillefer to the roster. Taillefer was a fourth round pick, 65th overall by Halifax in the 2022 QMJHL Entry Draft and is committed to play NCAA Division 1 with Penn State University. He becomes the first player to join the team following the recent NCAA rule change that now allows players to suit up in the Canadian Hockey League prior to playing Division 1 hockey.

"This is an exciting moment for the organization. We really liked Mathieu when we drafted him and had him here at camp as a 16-year-old. With the rule change, we're fortunate to be able to get him here and we think he will be a great addition to the team," General Manager Cam Russell said.

Taillefer leaves the BCHL-leading Brooks Bandits where he has played since last season and has contributed 25 points (5 goals, 20 assists) in 63 games. He is a right-handed shooting defenceman and is 6-foot-1 and weighs 192 pounds. The 18-year-old native of Richelieu, QC played U18 for the Saint-Hyacinthe Gaulois where he helped lead the team to the Telus Cup Championship Final. He assisted on both Gaulois goals in a 3-2 loss to Saint-Francois in the National Title game. Taillefer was ranked as a first round pick, 18th overall, by Central Scouting when the Mooseheads selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 draft.

Mathieu will be in the lineup for both home games this weekend at Scotiabank Centre with the Herd set to host Saint John on Saturday night at 7pm and Gatineau on Sunday at 3pm. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca.

His younger brother Alexandre also recently chose to join the QMJHL's Quebec Remparts. He was ranked 12th overall by QMJHL Central Scouting for the June, 2024 Entry Draft, but slipped to Quebec in the seventh round because of his NCAA aspirations. The brothers are scheduled to face-off against each other when the Mooseheads visit the Remparts on February 1st.

