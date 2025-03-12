Wave Take on Rival Comets in KC Friday Night

March 12, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Milwaukee Wave News Release









Milwaukee Wave take on the Kansas City Comets

(Milwaukee Wave) Milwaukee Wave take on the Kansas City Comets(Milwaukee Wave)

The 7-time champion Milwaukee Wave travel to Independence, Missouri to take on the rival Kansas City Comets Friday night at 7:05pm.

The last time the two teams met was on Milwaukee's historic 'black turf' Sunday, March 2 where the Wave handily took down the Comets 13-3; there was even some postgame fireworks; that only deepens the rivalry. But now the Wave are on the Comets historic 'blue turf' and in front of their fans; a hostile environment is expected.

"KC is in a little bit of a slump right now but that doesn't mean we're preparing any less for them," said Milwaukee Wave Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero. "It's going to be an intense game. KC really want to show their fans that they are still championship contenders; we're going to have to put our best foot forward and keep our emotions in check."

The Comets are coming off a loss to San Diego and are on a three-game losing streak; that started in Milwaukee. The Wave are coming off a split Week 15; a win in Texas and a loss in St. Louis.

"The more we can keep the emotions out of it and just play our game I think the better off we'll be as a team," exclaimed Oliviero. We'll be ready and are looking forward to it."

Milwaukee Wave at Kansas City Comets

Friday, March 14, 7:05pm from Cable Dahmer Arena.

Watch the game LIVE! and for FREE! via MASLtv on YouTube.

The Wave is back in action in Milwaukee Friday, March 21 at 6:35pm for the Ola de Milwaukee game celebrating Hispanic Heritage and Sunday, March 23 as the Wave goes to Hollywood!

Learn more and get your tickets at MilwaukeeWave.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.