Stars Sweep Through Texas, Tops Outlaws 12-4

March 12, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Tacoma Stars News Release







MESQUITE, TX. - The Tacoma Stars (8-10-3) needed a six-point trip through Texas and that's what they got, picking up a 12-4 win at Mesquite Arena against the Texas Outlaws (3-15-0). Eight different Stars players recorded at least one goal, and they were paced by Yahir Romero's four points on a pair of goals and assists.

In addition to Romero's big game, Nick Perera had three points on three assists plus Tyler John and Micheal Ramos netted two goals and assist each.

Luis Birrueta notched his second win in two games in goal for Tacoma, splitting time with Donald Motch.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st - TAC Mendoza (John) 1:46; TAC Spurr (Romero) 4:03; TAC Cox (Perera) 5:01; TEX Torrealba (Chavez) 5:32; TAC Romero (Perera) 8:50. Penalties - None.

2nd - TAC Na 7:30; TAC Rivers (Na) 9:50; TAC Ramos (Romero) 14:54. Penalties - TEX Davies (bc- holding) 13:45.

3rd - TAC John (Ramos) 1:35. Penalties - None.

4th - TEX Gonzalez (Macias) 1:36; TAC Ramos 2:20; TAC John 2:59; TEX Chavez (Macias) 7:51; TAC Romero (Jones) 8:47; TEX Macias 9:26; TAC Mendoza (Perera) 10:31. Penalties - None.

Power Play - Stars 1/1, Texas 0/0

Shots - Stars 33, Texas 31

Fouls - Stars 22, Texas 15

Penalty Minutes - Stars 0, Texas 2

Attendance - 121

