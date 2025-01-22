Wave Rolls into New York for Pair of Games this Weekend against Utica City FC

After an exciting overtime win against Tacoma with extracurriculars, the 7-time champion Milwaukee Wave head east this weekend and look to keep that winning momentum going against Utica City FC Saturday and Sunday at Adirondack Bank Center.

"Utica has a good team and some fast players that can get up and down the field really quick," said Milwaukee Wave Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero. "They've got a special player in Kelvin Oliveira, who averages 3 to 4 points a game; they've got Vinny Dantas who was a part of the Baltimore Blast during all those years of great rivalry games, he's always had success against us and just one of those guys we want to slow down; Kelvin too. We know we're going to have our hands full but we're ready for the task."

The Milwaukee Wave comes into this game on a four-game winning streak and missing some key players like Derek Huffman and Qudus Lawal because of suspension. Utica is on a three-game losing streak and hasn't won since December 29, 2024 against Harrisburg.

"We have been working hard, working smart and we've got a game plan going into Utica," added Oliviero."We're looking forward to it. Utica has a great venue and the fans always make it tough for us. We're up for the challenge."

Saturday, January 25,6;05pm CT - MKE Wave @ Utica City FC @ Adirondack Bank Center.

Sunday, January 26,2:05pm CT - MKE Wave @ Utica City FC @ Adirondack Bank Center.

Watch both games LIVE! and for FREE! via MASLtv on YouTube.

After Utica, the Milwaukee Wave return home to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena bright and early Tuesday, January 28 at 10:35am for the School Day game against Chihuahua Savage. Tickets are on sale now at MilwaukeeWave.com and all fans are welcome to join in on the fun.

The Wave then face the rival Baltimore Blast a few days later, Saturday, February 1, 6:05pm at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena for our Margaritaville game where you can take in the tropical vibes.

Learn more at MilwaukeeWave.com or get your tickets in person, one hour prior to first kick at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Box Office.

