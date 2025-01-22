Texas Outlaws Trek Cross Country with Challenging Road Trip

The Texas Outlaws crisscrossed the country this past weekend as the schedule makers provided quite a challenge.

Friday, January 17th - 9 am flight to San Diego, arrive 11 am, transfer to hotel, lunch and pregame walkthrough as the team prepared to take on the powerhouse San Diego Sockers. The Outlaws start strong and take a quick two goal lead with goals from Eric Macias and Tyler Bagley. The Sockers replied with three unanswered goals and lead at the half 3-2. The Outlaws again started strong in the 3rd quarter as Stephen Gonzales equalized at the 6:23 mark. However, once again the Sockers replied with two more goals taking a 5-3 lead after three quarters.

David Stankovic continued his scoring as the Outlaws pulled within one goal at the 2:01 minute mark. However, Sockers quickly regained a two-goal cushion as former Outlaws player Sebastian Mendez scored to give San Diego a 6-4 lead. The Outlaws, winless on the season, were not going away and VcMor Eligwe again pulled the Outlaws to within one goal as he scored at the 10:16 mark.

Unfortunately, all season long, the Outlaws have relaxed after scoring a goal and once again give up a goal one minute later as Tavoy Morgan put the Sockers up for good 7-5. A good showing for the young Texas Outlaws but good showings don't result in points in the win column.

Back to hotel, late dinner at 11:30 pm, off to bed for quick sleep and a 5 am departure to airport. Flight at 7 am from San Diego to Philadelphia. Six hours in length, transfer to Budget rental counter for van pick up but team has to wait three and a half hours for vans to arrive. Quick lunch to get Philly cheese steaks and then another two-hour transfer to Baltimore in winter advisory conditions. Arrival at Baltimore hotel at 8 pm, dinner at 9 pm and finally an end to a very long day.

Sunday, January 19th. 8:00 am breakfast, 10:00 am departure for arena as Baltimore Blast host the Texas Outlaws at 12:00 pm. Tired legs and now the Flu has hit several players and coaches but its game time.

Outlaws start organized and a tight first quarter has the Blast leading 1-0. Stephen Gonzales ties the game with a well-crafted goal :44 seconds into the 2nd quarter. The Blast answer with three consecutive goals to take a 4-1 halftime lead.

The Blast start strong in the 3rd quarter before David Ortiz scores to bring the Outlaws to within three goals but that was a close as the Outlaws would get. Falling by a final of 8-3.

Quick shower and another ninety minute drive in sleet and snow to Reagan International Airport for a 7 pm flight. Three delays at the airport before the flight departs and arrival back at DFW airport at 11 pm. A very long weekend for the Texas Outlaws but this young team is determined to work hard and continue to learn.

The Outlaws next play at historic Mesquite Arena on Saturday, January 25th, 7 pm as they host the San Diego Sockers.

