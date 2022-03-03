Wausau Woodchucks Sign Trio of Players from West Virginia

Wausau, WI - The Woodchucks are excited to announce the signing of two pitchers and one catcher from West Virginia University for the 2022 season.

RHP - Aidan Major | 5'11" | R/R | Fr. | West Virginia University

Aidan was a Rawling Preseason All-American Honorable Mention at Central Mountain High in Mill Hall, PA. Since getting to West Virginia he has struck out two-thirds of the batters he has faced in his limited appearances.

Utility/RHP - Ben Abernathy | 5'10" | R/R | So. | West Virginia University

In the 2021 season, Ben went 2-0 with an ERA of 2.70 in his 10 innings of work on the mound. So far in the 2022 season, Ben has pitched 2.2 innings this season for West Virginia and has at bat in 5 games. While at bat this season Ben has a SLG% of .667 and an OB% of .750 along with 5 stolen bases.

C - McGwire Holbrook | 6'1" | R/R | So. | West Virginia University

McGwire is starting the 2022 season off hot for West Virginia University. In 15 at bats, he has 7 hits, 3 doubles, and 4 RBI's giving him a .467 average. Originally from Orlando, Florida, McGwire played for Bishop Moore High School.

The Wausau Woodchucks 29th season starts on Monday, May 30th on the road. The team's first home game will be Tuesday, May 31st, 2022. Gates will open at 5:35pm and first pitch is 6:35pm. Ticket packages and group ticket options are currently available for purchase. Single game tickets will go on sale in April.

