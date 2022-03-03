No. 22 Long Beach State Bring Magnetic Pair to Rochester

ROCHESTER, MINN - The Rochester Honkers, five-time champions of the Northwoods League, are thrilled to welcome two new additions from No. 12 Long Beach State in sophomore infielder Sebastian Murillo and freshman outfielder Tyler White.

Murillo, a native of Huntington Beach, Calif is in his sophomore season for the Dirtbags. The Consumer Affairs major comes off a freshman campaign where he hit .316 with a .905 OPS and led the Dirtbags with 11 doubles. Murillo was one of the best bats in the Long Beach State lineup to end last season, over the final 19 games he was second on the team with a .348 batting average and .439 on-base-percentage.

"Sebastian has the ability to be one of the best infielders in the Northwoods League," said Honkers head coach Andrew Urbistondo. "I am pumped to see Sebastian work for us, he has a consistent bat and will see time up the middle this summer."

White, a native of Glendora, Calif, was named All-Area Player of the Year in his senior season at Bishop Amat High School. The 6'1 180 pound outfielder hit a ridiculous .506 with 3 HR, 37 runs scored and a 1.370 OPS in 29 games. In his prep career he slashed .373/.452/.505/.957 with 3 HR, 42 RBI, 76 runs scored and 20 doubles in 96 games played, his success was seen by Prep Baseball Report among others, as they ranked White the No. 8 outfielder in the class of 2021 in California.

"Tyler's game will play a big role for us this summer," said Urbistondo. "His speed will be showcased as it'll be key in our offensive gameplan. I am very excited to see Tyler in the lineup for us."

