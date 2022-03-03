Rockers Announce Four Returners to the 2022 Roster

March 3, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers are excited to announce the return of four players who spent time in Green Bay a season ago. Second baseman Tristin Garcia (Western Kentucky), utility man Brendan Ryan (Texas A&M Corpus Christi), right-handed pitcher Carl Cano (St. Thomas), and third baseman Brett Blair (Stanford) are all set to suit up for a second summer.

"It's always great to have some returning players that can help get all of the new faces acquainted with the facility and process," said Rockers field manager Chris Krepline. "These players have already had an impact on the community and the fans love seeing a couple familiar faces."

Garcia returns to Green Bay after ranking third in the nation for Division I baseball in batting average (.445) a season ago while attending Alcorn State. During his summer in the Northwoods League, Garcia appeared in 48 games while batting .278 with eight home runs, 38 RBI, and posted a .355 on-base percentage while playing a steady second base. During the summer he made the decision to transfer to Western Kentucky where he is enjoying continued success on the diamond. The redshirt junior has started all eight games he has appeared in this spring and leads his team with a .407 batting average, and .484 on-base percentage.

Utility man Brendan Ryan will return after playing in 49 games last season, appearing at every position on the field but three. He ended the summer ranking fourth on the team with 50 hits, posted a .272 batting average, while driving in 21 and stealing 13 bases. He was also selected by professional scouts to attend the MLB Dreams Showcase that features the top prospects in the League. This spring he has settled into a role as the everyday center fielder for Texas A&M Corpus Christi and leads his team in hits (14) and batting average (.378) through the first nine games of the season. He has also been a perfect 5-for-5 in stolen bases.

Green Bay native Carl Cano will return to Capital Credit Union Park after signing a 2-year contract mid-way through the 2021 season, following his senior year of high school. He appeared in five games, starting 3, and tossed 18.2 innings and registering 14 strikeouts last summer. He is currently a freshman at the University of St. Thomas where he has pitched one inning and registered a strikeout.

Brett Blair was another mid-season addition a year ago, inking a 2-year contract to play third base after ranking as one of the top prep players in Florida. He will return this summer following his freshman at Stanford University.

Season ticket packages, group tickets and the ever-popular Fleet Farm Flex Packs are available now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games during the summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.