Wausau Drops Barnburner to La Crosse, 11-10

July 5, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







Wausau, WI - It was a heartbreaking defeat for the Ignite on Saturday, as they lost on a walkoff to the La Crosse Steam, 11-10.

The Ignite started the ballgame by breaking an 18-inning scoring drought in the top of the first with a Hannah Trzinski (Minnesota-Crookston) double that brought home two runs. Trzinski ranks 10th in the league in batting average and logged her second double of the summer.

La Crosse would respond in a hurry, tying the game on a Jackie Larson RBI single and double-steal before taking the lead with a Cali Janik RBI single. With runners on the corners and still no outs, the Ignite perfectly stopped another double-steal attempt and then caught Ashlyn Porter trying to stretch out a double to end the inning.

The game would be knotted up again in the third when Riley Schwisow (Northwestern State) tagged up twice to make her way home after leading off the inning with a double. The Steam promptly went back on top in the bottom of the frame, taking the lead 5-3.

Wausau's bats proceeded to explode in the fourth, scoring six runs to take their first lead of the night. Reagon Proud (Upper Iowa) started it off with a two-run single and then reached home herself on a wild pitch. Quinn Marnocha's (South Dakota State) three-run jack to left put an exclamation point on the inning, her fifth home run of the summer.

The contest would even up again in the fifth, as La Crosse would move three runners home to tie it up at 10 apiece.

Both squads would make huge defensive stands in the sixth, as Jackie Larson would make a diving snag in right and a throw to third to secure the first two outs of the inning. The Ignite escaped the bottom of the frame with a Maren Sauvageau (North Iowa Area CC) strikeout and a Mia Johnson (UW-Parkside) throw to second to catch a runner stealing.

The Steam would walk the game off in the seventh on an Ashley Chantos sacrifice fly to center, securing their fourth-straight win.

Wausau drops a fifth-straight game and falls to last place in the Northwoods League standings. The Ignite will look to split the doubleheader in game two at 7:50 pm CT.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.