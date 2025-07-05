Game Two of Doubleheader Between Wausau and La Crosse Postponed

July 5, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







Wausau, WI - Game two of Saturday's doubleheader against the La Crosse Steam has been postponed through two innings due to rain. The Ignite took a 5-1 lead after a five-run first inning, but the game was officially delayed before the top of the third. The final five innings will be made up at a later date.







