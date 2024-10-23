Watkins, Coaching Staff Returning for 2025 and Beyond

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Wednesday that manager Logan Watkins, pitching coach Mark Brewer, and hitting coach Adam Donachie have agreed to new two-year contracts with the club.

Watkins guided the Goldeyes to a 56-43 record in 2024 and a berth in the Miles Wolff Cup Final. It was a remarkable turnaround for a team that finished last in the West Division a year earlier.

The former Chicago Cubs infielder was named American Association Manager of the Year September 10.

"After leading the club to an unforgettable season and earning Manager of the Year honours, signing Logan to a two-year deal was an easy decision for me," said Goldeyes President and Chief Executive Officer Sam Katz. "With his passion for the game and vision, the future looks brighter than ever for the Goldeyes."

Brewer's staff posted a league-best 3.74 earned-run-average and a .246 batting average against, while allowing just 229 bases on balls. Under Donachie, the Goldeyes' team batting average improved from .257 in 2023 to .277. The team also hit .276 with runners in scoring position and compiled a .357 on-base percentage.

"Mark and Adam's dedication to developing talent and driving our players to excel has been invaluable," said Katz. "Their knowledge, dedication, and leadership are the foundation of every win, and their impact is felt far beyond the field."

General Manager Andrew Collier added that, "We're thrilled to re-sign a field manager and coaching staff whose dedication and tireless work ethic were the backbone of our success last season. Their work on and off the field turned our club around in 2024. Today's announcement signals not just continuity, but a deep commitment to excellence throughout our organization."

The Goldeyes will open the 2025 campaign Thursday, May 8 against the Railroaders in Cleburne, Texas. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Milwaukee Milkmen is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m.

