RedHawks Release 2025 Schedule and Home Game Times

October 23, 2024 - American Association (AA)

(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Dylan Engel) Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks get fired up before a game(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Dylan Engel)

FARGO - With the weather turning colder and each round of daylight lasting shorter and shorter, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks offered a glimpse ahead to summer Wednesday with the release of the team's 2025 schedule and home game times.

Fewer than 200 days stand between now and the RedHawks' 30th season home opener against the Sioux Falls Canaries on Friday, May 9, 2025, at Newman Outdoor Field.

The American Association season officially opens on Thursday, May 8, with the RedHawks getting their slate underway the following day. Fargo-Moorhead will once again play a 100-game season as part of the AAPB's West Division with 50 games at home and 50 on the road in 2025.

On July 21-22, the RedHawks will host the AAPB's top players for 2025 All-Star Game festivities at Newman Outdoor Field. Monday night will feature a skills competition/home run derby, followed by the AAPB Hall of Fame Luncheon and All-Star Game on Tuesday.

Each division in the AAPB remains unchanged, with the RedHawks staying in the West Division alongside the Kansas City Monarchs, Lincoln Saltdogs, Sioux City Explorers, Sioux Falls Canaries and Winnipeg Goldeyes.

The East Division is comprised of the Chicago Dogs, Cleburne Railroaders, Gary SouthShore RailCats, Kane County Cougars, Lake Country DockHounds and Milwaukee Milkmen.

Following the regular season, the top four clubs in each division will vie for the Miles Wolff Cup starting Wednesday, September 3. The Division Championship Series will expand to a best-of-five series in 2025. The playoffs will culminate with a best-of-five Wolff Cup Final starting on September 15.

"After another year of growth in terms of attendance and revenues across the league, we are looking forward to another tremendous schedule for our fans and clubs in 2025," said American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub. "The American Association continues to stand out among MLB Professional Partner Leagues as the place for players and fans to enjoy America's Pastime in our beautiful facilities. For the second consecutive season, our league led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance. We can't wait to see everyone back at the ballpark in May."

After the league dropped the paywall for live games and saw viewership nearly double across all platforms this season, all games in 2025 will once again be free to view live on the league's streaming platform, American Association TV.

2025 RedHawks Schedule Highlights

May 9 - Home Opener vs. Sioux Falls

May 9, June 13, July 4, July 11, July 25, August 15 - Fireworks Nights

June 26, July 17, August 21 - Business Day Games

July 4 - Fourth of July vs. Winnipeg

July 21 - AAPB All-Star Skills Competition/Home Run Derby

July 22 - AAPB All-Star Game

August 26-28 - Final regular season home series of 2025 vs. Winnipeg

September 3 - AAPB Playoffs begin

