WATCH PARTY 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw!: Club & Country
Published on December 2, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Major League Soccer Stories from December 2, 2025
- Sporting KC Mutually Agrees to Part Ways with Kerry Zavagnin - Sporting Kansas City
- Houston Dynamo FC Dynamic Homegrown Midfielder Brooklyn Raines Nominated for U.S. Soccer's 2025 Young Male Player of the Year - Houston Dynamo FC
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires Defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi from South African Side Orlando Pirates - Chicago Fire FC
- Todd Dunivant Named New York City FC Sporting Director - New York City FC
- Nashville SC Signs Defender Maxwell Woledzi from Norway's Top Professional League - Nashville SC
