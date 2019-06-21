Washington Takes Opener Behind Offensive Outburst

June 21, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release





CRESTWOOD, Il. - The Wild Things collected eight extra-base hits of the 12 hits they had in Friday's series opener against the ThunderBolts in Crestwood, as they pounced on the Bolts from the first pitch and ended up winning 10-5 to take the opener. Of the eight extra-base hits, Washington collected five doubles and three triples, both of which are season highs.

The first pitch of the game resulted in the first double, as Blake Adams shot the first pitch of the contest from Windy City starter Cole Bellair down the left field line for a two bagger. He'd score later in the inning on a sacrifice fly by designated hitter Mikael Mogues.

Washington then scored two in the third. Shortstop Chase Slone's first professional hit, a double, led to an RBI single by second baseman Ryan Cox that made it 2-0. Cox then scored on a double by third baseman Shaine Hughes.

With the score 3-0, the Wild Things would continue to pour on support for Eric Morell, who was the winner after a quality start. They scored four in the fourth inning, with runs scoring on a Cameron Baranek triple, a second Slone double, a Ryan Cox triple and a groundout by Blake Adams.

Windy City was able to get one in the fourth before Washington got two more in the sixth to lead 9-1. Those two came in on a two-run single by Cody Erickson, who'd eventually bring home the 10th and final run for the visitors with a sacrifice fly in the 8th. The other run for the Bolts came in during the sixth.

Morell allowed two runs over six innings and seven hits. Eric walked two and fanned three. Four relievers combined to finish the game.

The middle game is tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. ET, and will pit LHP Nick Wegmann for Washington against Windy City RHP Austin Jones.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.