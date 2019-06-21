Charles Glenn to Perform at CarShield Field

O'Fallon, Mo. - Charles Glenn, who finished his tenure as the St. Louis Blues' National Anthem performer during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, will perform the Anthem one more time at CarShield Field prior to the River City Rascals game on August 10.

"As fans of the Blues and fans of Charles, we are incredibly excited to have him perform the Anthem for our fans," Rascals General Manager David Schmoll said. "It will be a special night for everyone here and another celebration of a great St. Louis performer."

In addition to Glenn's performance, the Rascals have partnered with Glenn and the Gateway Area Chapter of the National MS Society to help raise funds for critical research initiatives and advocate for change. A portion of ticket sales for all tickets purchased using Promo Code GLENN will benefit the local chapter.

To order tickets, fans can call the Rascals ticket office at 636-240-2287, visit the American Eagle Credit Union Box Office during regular business hours or through ticketreturn.com.

