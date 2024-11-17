Washington Spirit to Face Top-Seeded Orlando Pride in 2024 NWSL Championship

November 17, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - Following this weekend's NWSL semifinal action, the Washington Spirit is set to face the Orlando Pride in next weekend's NWSL Championship in Kansas City.

The Spirit and Pride will travel to Kansas City, Missouri and meet on neutral ground for the first time in series history. Facing off at CPKC Stadium, the first stadium purpose-built for women's sports, the 2024 NWSL Championship will kick off on Saturday, November 23 at 8 p.m. EST.

On Saturday, the Spirit equalized against defending champion NJ/NY Gotham FC with a Hal Hershfelt goal in the third minute of second half stoppage time before advancing to the final with a resound 3-0 victory in a penalty shootout. The thrilling match took place in front of a raucous, sold out crowd of 19,365 at Audi Field, the Spirit's third sellout of the season. This will be the Spirit's third NWSL Championship appearance. Today, the Orlando Pride held on for a 3-2 win over the No. 4-seed Kansas City Current, advancing to the club's first-ever NWSL Championship.

