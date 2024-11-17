Rapid Reactions: on to the NWSL Championship

1. The Orlando Pride are heading to the 2024 NWSL Championship. Take a moment to let that resonate. After a bevy of goals and an extended amount of stoppage time, the first-place team in the NWSL is heading to the 'ship!

2. GOAT

3. There aren't enough words in the English language that I can use to describe just how incredible the goal from Marta was. Mix in the skill, the patience and the moment, and it may be one of, if not the best, goal in Orlando Pride history. It's wild to think that at 38 years old and after a 24-year-plus pro-playing career Marta can still pull out these moments of brilliance. Not only that but over the last three games, she's had moments when she's put the team on her back and almost willed the team to victory. There's no better example of that than her goal tonight, which proved to be the game-winner.

4. Not to be outdone, Barbra Banda has also found her form. A goal and an assist for the forward following up a two-goal performance last weekend, Banda is heating back up at the perfect time. Her goal today was a perfect combination of speed, power and skill, shrugging off her defender and blasting the ball into the back of the net. And the game-winning goal from Marta doesn't happen without Banda getting a toe on the ball to poke it away from Kayla Sharples.

5. Haley McCutcheon: goalscorer extraordinaire. Off the heels of her first goal of the season, the midfielder went ahead and doubled her playoff tally tonight, scoring the opener for the Pride. It was a great run and pass from Ally Watt (who is now second all-time in playoff assists with three) that set up the goal, the same player that had the assist to Haley in the last match, funny enough. That goal was a prime example of how dangerous this Pride attack can be outside of Marta and Banda, with the unsung heroes stepping up for the team when needed.

6. Everyone has been singing the praises of this Orlando Pride defense all season, and for good reason. Through the 19 minutes of stoppage time, they were able to hold on to the lead and clear away any danger (outside of the penalty call) that came their way. The team was also able to neutralize perennial MVP candidate and Golden Boot winner Temwa Chawinga and keep her off the scoresheet. After the game, Emily Sams said:

"You look back at the time that we played Kansas City at their place, it was the same situation. We were down a player, and we just took 10 minutes of them just booting balls in and us doing everything and anything to get the ball out. So I think we've done so well not conceding in the last couple minutes. Bodies are on the line, we're sliding, we're doing anything possible to get the ball out."

7. Speaking of the defense, a good bit of credit goes to Anna Moorhouse in goal, dealing with a lot of those late balls into the box. With her 6-foot-1 frame, she was able to rise up and grab those dangerous balls and help the Pride kill off the game.

8. With the result tonight, the Pride officially go the entire 2024 season at home undefeated. The 14,524 fans in attendance helped push on the team tonight, especially late into stoppage time, when the entirety of Inter&Co Stadium started chanting, "Blow the whistle." The elation that sprung from the stadium as the final whistle blew was almost like a collective sigh of relief and a shout of pure joy at the same time.

"They were phenomenal tonight, like they were brilliant. They really helped us get this game over the line. And so when you've got everything in place, you can see what you can achieve."

9. The Pride will now pack their bags and head to Kansas City to play in the NWSL Championship against the Washington Spirit. The match will be on Saturday, Nov. 23, and will kick off at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on CBS, with a watch party at Sports and Social on International Drive.

