Watch Orlando Pride vs Kansas City Current on ABC
November 17, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
The Need to Know:
Date & Time: Sunday, Nov. 17, 3 p.m. ET
Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.
Competition: NWSL Playoffs
Entitlement Partner: Inter&Co, Publix, Heart of Florida United Way
Where to Watch/Listen:
Broadcast: ABC
Radio: Fox Sports Radio 810 AM
The Story:
The Pride are the only NWSL team that Kansas City has not beaten this year across all competitions. The Pride earned a win in the first meeting between the two sides at CPKC while the return leg in the regular season ended in a 0-0 stalemate at Inter&Co Stadium.
The Pride enter the match having won 11 of its last 12 league and playoff matches at home, with the only other result being the draw against Kansas City earlier this season. The streak stretches back to April as the Pride finished the season unbeaten in the fortress they have built and call Inter&Co Stadium.
The winner of this match will go on to the NWSL Championship that will be played at CPKC Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 23.
Quote of the Week:
"[The match will be] an exciting one. It's the semifinal of the playoffs. The winner goes all the way to the championship game, so stakes are high, and obviously we want to be the team that is on that flight to Kansas at the end of the game. We expect two teams going after it. We've played them two times in the regular season that were really contested games, and we expect nothing different going into this game."
- Head Coach Seb Hines
Current Form
Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 4, Chicago Red Stars 1 (11/8/24, Inter&Co Stadium)
Goal-Scorers: Haley McCutcheon, Barbra Banda (2), Marta; Jameese Joseph
Kansas City's Last Matchup: Kansas City Current 1, North Carolina Courage 0 (11/9/24, CPKC Stadium)
Goal-Scorers: Temwa Chawinga
Against the Opposition:
Series Record: 3-2-3 (Home: 1-1-2, Away: 2-1-1)
Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 0, Kansas City Current 0 (9/13/24, Inter&Co Stadium)
Next Up: NWSL Championship vs. Washington Spirit
Date & Time: Saturday, Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. ET
Venue: CPKC Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.
Broadcast: CBS
Competition: NWSL Playoffs
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 17, 2024
- Watch Orlando Pride vs Kansas City Current on ABC - Orlando Pride
- What to Watch for as the Orlando Pride Host the Kansas City Current in the 2024 NWSL Playoffs Semifinals, Presented by Verizon - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Pride Stories
- Watch Orlando Pride vs Kansas City Current on ABC
- What to Watch for as the Orlando Pride Host the Kansas City Current in the 2024 NWSL Playoffs Semifinals, Presented by Verizon
- Match Guide: 2024 NWSL Playoff Edition: Orlando Pride vs. Kansas City Current: Presented by Inter&Co, Publix, and United Way
- Pride InSight: Consistency
- Orlando Pride's Barbra Banda, Emily Sams, Kylie Strom, Anna Moorhouse, Marta and Seb Hines Announced as Finalists for 2024 NWSL Awards