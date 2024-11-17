Watch Orlando Pride vs Kansas City Current on ABC

November 17, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Sunday, Nov. 17, 3 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Competition: NWSL Playoffs

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: ABC

Radio: Fox Sports Radio 810 AM

The Story:

The Pride are the only NWSL team that Kansas City has not beaten this year across all competitions. The Pride earned a win in the first meeting between the two sides at CPKC while the return leg in the regular season ended in a 0-0 stalemate at Inter&Co Stadium.

The Pride enter the match having won 11 of its last 12 league and playoff matches at home, with the only other result being the draw against Kansas City earlier this season. The streak stretches back to April as the Pride finished the season unbeaten in the fortress they have built and call Inter&Co Stadium.

The winner of this match will go on to the NWSL Championship that will be played at CPKC Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Quote of the Week:

"[The match will be] an exciting one. It's the semifinal of the playoffs. The winner goes all the way to the championship game, so stakes are high, and obviously we want to be the team that is on that flight to Kansas at the end of the game. We expect two teams going after it. We've played them two times in the regular season that were really contested games, and we expect nothing different going into this game."

- Head Coach Seb Hines

Current Form

Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 4, Chicago Red Stars 1 (11/8/24, Inter&Co Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Haley McCutcheon, Barbra Banda (2), Marta; Jameese Joseph

Kansas City's Last Matchup: Kansas City Current 1, North Carolina Courage 0 (11/9/24, CPKC Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Temwa Chawinga

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 3-2-3 (Home: 1-1-2, Away: 2-1-1)

Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 0, Kansas City Current 0 (9/13/24, Inter&Co Stadium)

Next Up: NWSL Championship vs. Washington Spirit

Date & Time: Saturday, Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. ET

Venue: CPKC Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

Broadcast: CBS

Competition: NWSL Playoffs

