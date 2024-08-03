Washington Spirit Star Trinity Rodman Powers United States to Olympic Semifinal

August 3, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman sent the United States Women's National Team (USWNT) to the Olympic semifinals with a stunning goal in extra time of this morning's quarterfinal match against Japan.

Starting her fourth straight match this tournament, Rodman continued her breakout summer with her third goal of these Olympics. Providing an assist in the USWNT's group stage victory over Germany, Rodman has had a goal contribution in all four matches for the United States this tournament. In just 44 total appearances for the U.S. senior team, Rodman now has ten goals and nine assists.

The 22-year-old standout has lit up the pitch for both club and country in 2024, thrilling fans with her speed down the sideline and electric presence on the field. In 15 matches with the Spirit so far this season, Rodman has tallied five goals and four assists. The forward will make her much-anticipated return to Audi Field later this month when the Spirit hosts the inaugural Spirit International Friendlies, with world-renowned English clubs Arsenal and Chelsea coming to town.

The United States will now head to Lyon for a semifinal matchup with the winner of this afternoon's Canada-Germany match.

