Bay FC Concludes NWSL X Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup with 2-1 Win Over Club América at PayPal Park

August 3, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC received goals from Maddie Moreau and Dorian Bailey to secure a win in the team's final game of the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup against Club América at PayPal Park on Friday night. Moreau's goal was her second of the Summer Cup, while Bailey notched her first goal in the tournament, tallying the game winner to give Bay FC all three points.

Summer Cup Review

Every player for Bay FC (20) that is currently on the active roster or was not away on international duty at the Olympics appeared in a Summer Cup match. Bay FC earned their first win against an international opponent by securing a win against Club América. All five of Bay FC's rookies earned at least one start: Emmie Allen, Caroline Conti, Maya Doms, Savy King, Maddie Moreau and Jamie Shepherd. Conti, Doms, King, Moreau and Shepherd all earned multiple starts. Notably, in two of their three Summer Cup matches, Bay FC started five rookies.

Moreau's Moment

Moreau - a rookie defender for Bay FC - earned the start at forward in tonight's match, making her third straight start in the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup. The only player to feature in an NWSL game from the state of Louisiana in league history, she tallied her second career professional goal in the win. Moreau is the 15th player to register multiple goals in the Summer Cup and the third rookie along with Utah Royals FC's Brecken Mozingo and Ally Sentnor.

Goal-Scoring Plays

BAY- Maddie Moreau, 7th minute: Tess Boade dribbled down the right side of the field and slotted the ball across the face of goal. Alyssa Malonson ran onto the ball and played it straight back across toward the top of the six-yard box for Moreau, who converted from close range.

AME - Scarlett Camberos (Sarah Luebbert), 29th minute: Sarah Luebbert dribbled down the left side of the box and delivered a cross into the center of the box for Scarlett Camberos, who came running in for the finish with a shot from inside five yards.

BAY - Dorian Bailey (Jen Beattie), 53rd minute: Off a corner kick, Deyna Castellanos served a pinpoint ball into the center of the box. Jen Beattie headed the ball toward the left post and Dorian Bailey provided the finishing touch at the goal line.

Notes:

Every player for Bay FC (20) that is currently on the active roster or was not away on international duty at the Olympics appeared in a Summer Cup match in 2024. Bay FC scored in two of their three summer Cup matches, notching multiple goals for the first time in the win against Club América. Bay FC's win against Club América was the club's first against an international opponent. Dorian Bailey, Deyna Castellanos, Rachel Hill and Maddie Moreau started all three Summer Cup matches for Bay FC. Bailey is the only player to appear in every match across all NWSL competitions this campaign for the club. Bailey is the only Bay FC player to score a goal in both the NWSL regular season and the Summer Cup. It was Bailey's third career goal across all NWSL competitions. The 2024 campaign marks the first year Bailey has scored multiple goals. Jen Beattie registered her first NWSL assist across all competitions. Maddie Moreau scored her second goal of the Summer Cup. She has scored one goal on the road and one goal at home. Moreau is the 15th player to register multiple goals in the Summer Cup. Moreau is one of three rookies with multiple goals in the tournament along with Brecken Mozingo and Ally Sentnor for Utah Royals FC.

Next Match

Following an extended break, Bay FC returns to regular season play on Friday, Aug. 23, traveling for a road match against Utah Royals FC. The Aug. 23 match kicks off at 6:30 p.m. (Pacific) on NWSL+ and locally on NBC Sports Bay Area+.

NWSL x Liga MXF Summer Cup | Group B

Bay FC (1-2-0, 3pts) vs. Club América (1-2-0, 3pts)

Aug. 2, 2024 - PayPal Park (San Jose, Calif.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Bay FC 1 1 2

Club América 1 0 1

Scoring Summary:

BAY: Moreau, 7

AME: Camberos (Luebbert), 29

BAY: Bailey (Beattie), 53

Misconduct Summary:

None

Lineups:

BAY: GK Rowland, D Malonson, D Beattie, D Menges Š (Brewster, 46), D Dydasco (King, 69), M Pickett, M Bailey, M Castellanos (Princess, 60), F Hill, F Boade (Anderson, 46), F Moreau

Substitutes Not Used: GK Allen, D Sharples, M Conti, M Shepherd, M Doms

TOTAL SHOTS: 9 (Three players tied, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (Bailey, 2); FOULS: 7 (Dydasco, Moreau, 3); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 4

AME: GK Paños, D Hernandez, D Rodriguez, D Granados (Antonio, 64), D Enciso, M Orejel, M Avilez (Zuazua, 60), M Guerreo, F Luebbert (Mauleon, 64), F Palacios, F Camberos

Substitutes Not Used: GK de Real, D Cadena, M Saldivar, M Soto

TOTAL SHOTS: 9 (Luebbert, Palacios, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 5 (Five players tied, 1); FOULS: 9 (Palacios, 2); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 2; SAVES: 1

Referee: Laura Rodriguez

Assistant Referees: Jennifer Garner, Tiffini Turpin

Fourth Official: Jamie Padilla

Weather: Cloudy, 77 degrees

Attendance: 10,192

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

