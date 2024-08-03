San Diego Wave FC Announces National Team Replacement Roster Updates
August 3, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today that the club has released National Team Replacement players Chai Cortez and Emma Vanderhyden.
San Diego Wave FC will travel to face Santa Fe FC in Panama City, Panama on Tuesday, August 20 for their first match of the Concacaf W Champions Cup. The Wave will then return to NWSL regular season play on Saturday, August 24 with a home match against Angel City FC at Snapdragon Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 1:30 p.m. PT and tickets to the game are available here. The contest will also be streamed live on CBS.
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 3, 2024
- San Diego Wave FC Announces National Team Replacement Roster Updates - San Diego Wave FC
- Bay FC Concludes NWSL X Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup with 2-1 Win Over Club América at PayPal Park - Bay FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Wave FC Stories
- San Diego Wave FC Announces National Team Replacement Roster Updates
- San Diego Wave FC Fall to Angel City FC in Penalty Shootout in NWSL X Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup
- Four Wave FC Players Move on to 2024 Paris Olympic Quarterfinals
- Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC
- San Diego Wave FC Announces Time Change for August 24 Match vs. Angel City FC