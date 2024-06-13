Washington Spirit Signs Standout English Defender Esme Morgan

June 13, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has agreed to terms with English defender Esme Morgan and top division English side Manchester City on her transfer to the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), the clubs announced today. Morgan will come to the Spirit on a four-year deal through the end of the 2027 season, eligible to join the team on July 15. The move will involve a transfer fee to Manchester City paid by the Spirit.

"I wanted to join the Spirit because they have the ambition and tools to be the best team in the NWSL, and trying to achieve that will be a great but enjoyable challenge," said Morgan. "On an individual level too, the opportunity to work under Jonatan [Giráldez], one of the world's best coaches, is really exciting and I look forward to learning from him and pushing myself to become the best player I can be, hopefully helping the team to success."

Morgan's transfer to the Spirit is the latest splash in big-name international players making the move to the NWSL. With extensive experience in high-level European competition, Morgan is an exciting addition in DC as the Spirit looks to establish itself as the preeminent sports organization in the world.

"Esme is an exceptional talent and we're thrilled to add her to this talented Spirit roster," said President of Soccer Operations/General Manager Mark Krikorian. "We expect the success she's had at the highest level in England to translate well as she joins the most competitive league in women's soccer."

Hailing from Sheffield, England near Manchester, Morgan began her professional career with Manchester City and made her debut with the senior team in September 2017 at just 16 years old. Apart from a loan to Everton for the 2019-20 season, she has spent her entire career with Manchester City. In the seven English Women's Super League seasons since her debut, Morgan has appeared in 64 matches, tallying nearly 5,000 minutes of playing time in the process.

Morgan also has extensive experience with the England women's national football team. She earned her first senior team call-up in 2020 after several years with various youth national teams. After earning her first senior international cap in 2022, Morgan was named to England's 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup roster, helping the side to a runner-up finish in Australia.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.