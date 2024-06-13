Gotham FC Look to Extend Unbeaten Streak against Racing Louisville

June 13, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HARRISON, NJ - NJ/NY Gotham FC will look to extend its eight-game unbeaten streak, when the club travels to face Racing Louisville FC on Saturday, June 15 at Lynn Family Stadium (12 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Gotham FC is coming off of a 2-1 win against Angel City FC on June 8, when forward Crystal Dunn scored her first goal with the club this season and midfielder Rose Lavelle scored the game winner. Additionally, goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger improved her record to 5-0-2, matching goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan (2021) for the longest undefeated run for a goalkeeper in club history.

Saturday will be the second and final match between the two sides this season. On April 28, the two sides played to a 1-1 draw at Red Bull Arena, which was also the start of Gotham FC's current unbeaten streak. The match featured the season debuts of Berger and Lavelle, with Lavelle scoring the game-tying goal at the death.

Most recently, Racing Louisville defeated the Houston Dash 2-0 on June 8. Racing midfielder Savannah DeMelo scored the game-winning goal in the 62nd minute and forward Parker Goins found the back of the net in the 85th minute. Louisville is on a two-game winning streak and three-game unbeaten streak.

Key Notes

Gotham FC is undefeated in its last 17 matches (14-0-3) when leading at the half.

Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger's record is 5-0-2, matching goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan (2021) for the longest undefeated run for a goalkeeper in club history.

Gotham FC and Racing Louisville are tied for first in the league for most clean sheets with four.

Berger also leads the league with a .57 goals-against average and she has seven goalkeeper decisions without a loss (tied for club record with Kailen Sheridan in 2021).

Midfielder Yazmeen Ryan leads the team in assists with three and leads the team in chances created with 21.

Last game, defender Emily Sonnett completed 42 of her 45 passes (93.3%), her fourth game of 93% or higher since May 8.

Outside the Lines

Gotham FC will be hosting a watch party at Althea's at Blue Haven South. Fans can participate in a raffle at halftime with the opportunity to win Gotham FC merch and tickets to the club's June 19th match.

