Bay FC and Ross Stores, Inc. Partner to Support Summer Reading Across the Bay Area

June 13, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







San Francisco - Bay FC, the new women's professional soccer franchise representing the Bay Area in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), today announced a partnership with Ross Stores, Inc. ("Ross"), which operates the largest off-price retail chain in the U.S., Ross Dress for Less. Ross, which is headquartered in Dublin, CA, is a Proud Partner of Bay FC. Together, Ross and Bay FC will support summer reading and literacy programs for Bay Area youth. To launch the partnership, Bay FC players will take part in story time at Joyce Ellington Branch Library in San Jose on June 25 from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

The two organizations are partnering to further youth education and literacy across the Bay Area by connecting with San Jose, Santa Clara, and San Francisco public library systems to promote their respective summer reading programs, host a book drive, and participate in Bay FC player- and front office-led story times in select branches.

"Partnering with Ross to make these connection points with the community happen is the perfect example of a seamless fit and we are so excited to have them on our roster," said Bay FC CEO Brady Stewart. "To develop future leaders, we believe that youth in the Bay Area not only need support in their access to sport, but also in off-the-field learning opportunities."

As a part of the agreement, Ross and Bay FC will partner for the following to enrich education experiences for local youth:

Bay FC Player and Staff Story Times - In order to help inspire and connect with Bay Area youth and their communities, Bay FC players and staff will be participating in story time read-a-longs throughout the summer at select library locations. The first of these events will take place on June 25th at Joyce Ellington Branch Library in San Jose from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. The event is open to the general public. Future Bay FC-led story times can be found on Bay FC's community webpage throughout the summer.

Bay Area Public Library Summer Reading Programs - Fans in San Jose, Santa Clara, and San Francisco can participate in their local library branches' summer reading program for the chance to win Ross-sponsored Bay FC-themed prizes, including select match tickets.

Community Book Drive - At Bay FC's July 6th match at PayPal Park against Washington Spirit, Bay FC will host a Community Book Drive in partnership with Ross to collect books which will be dispersed amongst the San Jose, Santa Clara, and San Francisco public library systems.

Student Recognition - Bay FC and Ross will celebrate select summer reading program participants by hosting them in a field-level suite at a 2024 Bay FC home match.

"Ross is proud to be one of Bay FC's inaugural community partners," said Leslie Oestreicher, Group Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility & Sustainability at Ross. "As a Bay Area-based company, we are excited to work with Bay FC to help local kids sustain their literacy skills through the summer. Strong reading skills are fundamental to educational achievement, which is a primary focus of Ross' community programs."

Legends, a global premium experience company, represented Bay FC in sourcing and negotiating the partnership with Ross.

Bay FC is hosting its inaugural home season at PayPal Park in San Jose and tickets are now available for purchase at bayfc.com. Fans can also follow @wearebayfc on social channels for more exciting announcements to come.

