Washington Spirit Midfielder Deborah Abiodun Named NWSL Rookie of the Month, Presented by Ally
Published on October 2, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit News Release
Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit midfielder Deborah Abiodun has been named the NWSL's Rookie of the Month presented by Ally, for her performance during September competition, the league announced today. Abiodun's win is the sixth Rookie of the Month win by a Spirit player since the start of the 2024 season.
Abiodun made her NWSL debut during Washington's August 31 home match against Chicago and made her first league start the following week during the Spirit's 2-0 home win over Seattle. The rookie started three matches last month for the Spirit, playing an important role in the midfield and helping her side to three multi-goal games and three clean sheets in September.
The NWSL Rookie of the Month, presented by Ally is selected each month of the regular season by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league on a consistent basis and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent.
