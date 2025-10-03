Postseason Push Continues on Friday as the Houston Dash Host Orlando Pride

Published on October 2, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, Oct. 3 to host Space City Night, presented by Coushatta Casino Resort. The team will face the Orlando Pride in a six-point match as both squads look for key points in the final stretch of the campaign. The Dash enter Friday's game three points below the final playoff spot with four games left in the regular season.

WHO:

Houston Dash vs. Orlando Pride

WHEN:

Friday, Oct. 3 - 7:00 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

ENGLISH:

Prime Video: Mike Watts and Lori Lindsey

Global Feed: JP Dellacamera and McCall Zerboni

SPANISH:

Deportes Nation: Daniela Rodriguez, Alex Parra and Laura Gomez

The Dash return to Houston after dropping points against the Washington Spirit on the road last weekend. Houston split their four games in September with a 2-2-0 (WLD) record after the 4-0 loss to the Spirit on Sunday. Notably, defender Paige Nielsen wore the captain's armband for the first time at the start of an NWSL game and she reached 10,000 minutes in league play. Additionally, forward Ryan Gareis reached 50 league appearances. Defender Allysha Chapman needs to play four minutes to reach the 10,000-minute milestone in league play.

Dash fans can join the team for the playoff push with free tickets for all remaining home matches this season with the purchase of a 2026 season membership. Signing up for a season membership will facilitate immediate access to exclusive member perks like special events and discounts throughout the venue.







