Washington Spirit Star Trinity Rodman Named NWSL Player of the Month, Presented by EA Sports

Published on October 2, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit star forward Trinity Rodman has been named the NWSL's Player of the Month, presented by EA Sports for her standout performance during September competition, the league announced today. Rodman earns the honor for the first time in her career, becoming the first Spirit player to win the monthly award since Ashley Hatch in 2021.

After making her return to the starting lineup in late August, Rodman started all four September matches for the Spirit and made five goal contributions. The star began the month with a brace in a 2-0 home win at Audi Field before scoring on the road in Los Angeles and assisting two of Gift Monday's three goals in September 28's playoff-clinching home win over Houston. Rodman's stellar play has helped the Spirit to a six-point lead on second place on the NWSL table with four matches remaining in the regular season.

The NWSL Player of the Month, presented by EA Sports is selected each month of the regular season by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league on a consistent basis and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent.







