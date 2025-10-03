Postseason Push Continues on Friday as the Houston Dash Host Orlando Pride

Published on October 2, 2025

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, Oct. 3 to host Space City Night, presented by Coushatta Casino Resort. The team will face the Orlando Pride in a six-point match as both squads look for key points in the final stretch of the campaign. The Dash enter Friday's game three points below the final playoff spot with four games left in the regular season.

The Dash return to Houston after dropping points against the Washington Spirit on the road last weekend. Houston split their four games in September with a 2-2-0 (WLD) record after the 4-0 loss to the Spirit on Sunday. Notably, defender Paige Nielsen wore the captain's armband for the first time at the start of a NWSL game and she reached 10,000 minutes in league play. Additionally, forward Ryan Gareis reached 50 league appearances. Defender Allysha Chapmanneeds to play four minutes to reach the 10,000-minute milestone in league play.

Dash fans can join the team for the playoff push with free tickets for all remaining home matches this season with the purchase of a 2026 season membership. Signing up for a season membership will facilitate immediate access to exclusive member perks like special events and discounts throughout the venue. For additional information, click HERE.

The Dash enter Friday's match with a 2-0-1 (WLD) record at home in the second half of the season with key victories over the North Carolina Courage and Chicago Stars FC. Forward Yazmeen Ryan has been at the heart of Houston's offense contributing to four of Houston's last six goals scored. Defensively, the team looks for their fifth clean sheet of the season and has tallied two shutouts in the second half of the season.

Off the field, the team joined Dynamo & Dash Charities for its annual Boots and Suits gala at Shell Energy Stadium earlier this week. The event celebrated the outstanding on-field and off-field accomplishments of its players, coaches and community partners who make a lasting impact across the city. Dynamo & Dash Charities awarded $100,000 to local non-profit organizations that championed each of the five pillars of the organization. For more information about Dynamo & Dash Charities, click HERE.

The Dash will look to split the series with the Pride after conceding a late goal in the first meeting of the regular season. The Pride travel to Houston following a midweek match in Mexico City against Club America as part of the Concacaf W Champions Cup. Orlando also enters the game with momentum following a 2-1 victory on the road over San Diego Wave FC over the weekend.

The Pride will be without forward Barbra Banda, who suffered a season-ending injury in Kansas City earlier this season. Their offense features Lizbeth Jacqueline Ovalle, who joined the Pride via a club record transfer fee this summer. Ovalle scored her first goal for the club in their victory over San Diego. Defensively, the team is led by Haley McCutcheon, who has also contributed five goals this season with two assists and three goals.

The Dash will travel to Los Angeles next weekend to face Angel City FC on Sunday, Oct. 12 at BMO Stadium. Fans can watch the match live on ESPN. The team will return to Houston on Saturday, Oct. 18 to host the Kansas City Current for Fan Appreciation Night, presented by MD Anderson.







