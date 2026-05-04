Washington Mystics vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 3, 2026

Published on May 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream YouTube Video







The @WashMystics defeat the Atlanta Dream, 83-72, in their final preseason matchup!

Lauren Betts: 17 PTS | 4 REB | 3 AST Kiki Iriafen: 11 PTS | 4 REB Lucy Olsen: 9 PTS | 2 REB I 2 AST Georgia Amoore: 8 PTS | 2 AST | 3 STL







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 3, 2026

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