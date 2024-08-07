Washington Mystics Still Have High Hopes for the WNBA Season: Queens of the Court Presented by AT&T
August 7, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Washington Mystics YouTube Video
Jordan Robinson is back with another edition of Queens of the Court, this time with special guest, Mystics Center Shakira Austin. The wide-ranging interview touches on many topics, including Washington's slow start to the season, how their 0-12 record didn't break the locker room, and how the Mystics' budding chemistry has been the key to their resilience. Sheryl Swoopes joins Robinson every Tuesday to break down what's happening around the WNBA, women's basketball, life, and more! Subscribe here: https://link.chtbl.com/Queens_YT
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
