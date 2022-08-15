Washington Earns Weekly Honours

WINNIPEG, MB - Winnipeg Goldeyes' first baseman David Washington has been named the American Association's Batter of the Week for August 8th-14th.

In six games last week, Washington was 15-for-24 (.625) with four home runs and 13 RBI while helping the Goldeyes to a 4-2 record. The San Diego, California native homered twice on Saturday versus Sioux City, including a game-winning, two-run shot in the bottom of the eighth. It was Washington's third multi-home run game of the season.

Through Sunday's games, Washington is hitting .300 in 79 contests, is tied for the American Association lead with 26 home runs, ranks fifth in the league with 70 RBI, and 12th in wins above replacement among position players (2.8).

The 31-year-old Washington is in his 14th season of professional baseball, and reached the Major Leagues with the Baltimore Orioles in 2017. Washington has helped his team reach the postseason in each of the past four years, including an Atlantic League championship with the Long Island Ducks in 2019 and an American Association title with the Milwaukee Milkmen in 2020.

Washington joins right-handed pitcher Luis Ramirez (Pitcher of the Week May 30th-June 5th, Pitcher of the Month for June) and infielder Raul Navarro (Batter of the Week July 25th-31st) as Goldeyes to have won league honours this season.

The Goldeyes open a three-game series at home against the Kansas City Monarchs on Tuesday night. First pitch at Shaw Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

