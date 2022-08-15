For Second Time Hall Lands Weekly Honor

Kansas City Monarchs pitcher Matt Hall

WINNIPEG, MB, CANADA - For the second time this season The American Association has named Kansas City Monarchs LHP Matt Hall the Pointstreak Pitcher of the Week for the week ending August 14th. The Lee's Summit native went 2-0 for the week and tossed 14 scoreless innings scattering five hits with 18 strikeouts and would lower his ERA to a league low 0.96.

The lefty began the week tossing seven shutout innings in a 3-0 Monarchs win at Sioux City then would follow that with an encore performance on Sunday afternoon at Legends Field in Kansas City. Hall would hold the Lincoln Saltdogs hitless through five innings before a bunt single would reach base one of only two hits allowed on the afternoon. The Monarchs would win the game 7-0.

Hall was named to Pitcher of the Week the first time this season for the week ending May 22nd after making two starts and surrendering just one earned run in 11 innings with 12 strikeouts. Hall would follow that week up with three consecutive starts with three consecutive wins and have his contract transferred to the San Francisco Giants on June 12. Hall returned to the Monarchs on July 14 and has allowed just three earned runs in 37 innings with 48 strikeouts while notching six quality starts in seven outings.

Hall originally joined the Monarchs last August during the final month of the season helping propel the club to the 2021 American Association Championship. Hall got the start in game two of the championship series, picking up the win and defeating the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 8-4. During the 2021 playoffs, he was a key component to the Monarchs pitching staff. Hall had a 2-0 record and accumulated eleven strikeouts in twelve innings. He had a pivotal impact on the historic championship run and helped the Monarchs claim the franchise's third title.

Hailing from Lee's Summit, Hall attended Lee's Summit West High School and played collegiately at Missouri State University where he was a sixth-round draft pick in the 2015 draft by the Detroit Tigers. Hall had his contract purchased on September 11, 2018 and made his Major League debut on September 15, 2018. He was traded after the 2018 season to Boston and appeared in four games for the Red Sox.

Hall also serves as the Pitching Coach for the Monarchs and has fashioned a 7-2 record this season for Kansas City with a 0.96 ERA in 65 innings. He has struck out 83, surrender 44 hits, walked 18 and allowed just seven earned runs on the season.

The Monarchs crossed the border into Canada Monday morning and will start a three-game series with the Winnipeg Goldeyes Tuesday night at Shaw Park in Winnipeg as part of a six-game road trip. The game time is set for 6:30 pm and The game can be heard on the Monarchs Broadcast Network with the pre-game beginning at 6:30 p.m. and the video stream airing on aabaseball.tv.

The Monarchs return home Monday August 22 to face the Winnipeg Goldeyes at 7:00 pm at Legends Field in Kansas City. Tickets to all Monarchs games can be purchased by calling 913-328-5618 or by visiting monarchsbaseball.com.

