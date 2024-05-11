Washington Drops Middle Game After Tough 8th

WASHINGTON, PA - The Washington Wild Things dropped the middle game to the Schaumburg Boomers 6-3 on Saturday night at Wild Things Park. A rain delay could not stop Wild Things faithful from taking in a beautiful night of baseball.

Despite the late start, the Wild Things took no time to get hot at the plate. Caleb McNeely got it started with a leadoff single. On the following at bat, Tommy Caufield hit a single into right field, scoring McNeely and bringing himself to third after an error in the outfield. A wild pitch brought Caufield home. Andrew Czech drilled a no-doubt solo home run into the parking lot to put Washington up 3-0 at the end of the first inning.

The homer extended Czech's on-base streak to 34 games, a streak that dates back to 2023. If he extends it in his next game, he'll match the Wild Things' franchise record of 35 games for an on-base streak, set by Shaun Argento.

Ryan McCarthy put the Boomers on the board with a homer to open the second inning. Schaumburg added another run in the third to bring the score to 3-2. The Wild Things called on Gyeongju Kim in the fifth inning to relieve Kobe Foster who fanned three batters and allowed two runs in his first start of the season. Kim tossed two scoreless innings with two strikeouts to maintain the lead for Washington.

Both squads struggled to muster a run until Schaumburg broke through with a four-run eighth inning to put them ahead 6-3. Chase Dawson tripled to the wall to score Tyler Depreta-Johnson. Seth Gray and Ryan McCarthy utilized singles into the outfield to drive in three more.

The Wild Things loaded the bases in the ninth but could not bring any runners home, making the score 6-3 in the end. Once again, Czech was the highlight of the night with his second homer in as many nights. Wagner Lagrange doubled and McNeely, Caufield and JC Santini each recorded a single.

The Wild Things and Boomers conclude their series on a Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Blueprints on Mother's Day. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. at Wild Things Park. The first 500 moms in attendance will receive flowers. Additionally, it is Prince and Princess Night presented by Coen Markets with appearances by Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Olaf.

