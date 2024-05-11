Offence Explodes Early, Titans Even Series

Brockton, MA - The Ottawa Titans (1-1) used a combined ten runs over the first three innings to defeat the New England Knockouts (1-1) by a final score of 11-8 on Saturday, winning their first game of the 2024 season.

Facing right-hander James Marinan (loss, 0-1), the Titans sent 13 to the plate - capitalizing for eight runs on six hits - knocking the starter out of the game after just a third of an inning. Jamey Smart and Jake Sanford each drove in two, while Taylor Wright, AJ Wright, Jake Guenther, and Christian Ibarra also were credited with RBI.

Before making his Titans debut, Shane Gray (win, 1-0) and the visitors held an 8-0 advantage.

The Titans added single tallies in the second and third - a single from Jason Dicochea added one before another run scored with the bases loaded as Jamey Smart grounded into a double play.

On the bump, Gray cruised through the first three innings before the Knockouts added three in the fourth. Overall, the former Yankees farmhand went five and allowed three on four hits, walked one, and struck out five.

For the second straight night - the Knockouts made things interesting late by scoring eight unanswered to pull within two - scoring one in the sixth and adding four in the seventh inning against Kyle White and Matt Dallas.

With two on in the top of the eighth - a bunt from Jake Guenther put a pair in scoring position, setting up a sac fly from Jamey Smart, making it 11-8.

Erasmo Piñales (save, 1) fanned a pair to close out the save and the first Titans victory of the campaign.

In the win, Christian Ibarra walked three times - AJ Wright went 2-for-3 with a walk and reached base four times - Jamey Smart went 3-for-4 - Jason Dicochea had a multi-hit night - and Jake Guenther recorded a 3-for-3 evening.

The Ottawa Titans finish off their three-game series with the New England Knockouts on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. from Campanelli Stadium in Brockton, Massachusetts. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball. The road trip continues next week through New Jersey and Sussex County. The Titans' home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21st versus the Tri-City ValleyCats at Ottawa Stadium.

