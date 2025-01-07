Warriors Make Trade with Maryland

January 7, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Oklahoma Warriors have traded Forward Sebastian Speck to the Maryland Black Bears in exchange for 06' Forward Luke Rubin and 2 future assets.

Rubin, a right handed shot, has totaled 67 games played for the Black Bears, scoring 14 goals and registering 15 assists for a total of 29 points.

Welcome to Oklahoma Rubin!

Speck departs Oklahoma after playing in 70 games for the Warriors. During that time, he scored 19 goals and had 25 assists for a total of 44 points. Coach Weossner had this to say on Sebastian, "Speck's growth as a player went leaps and bounds from last year earning him the role of a captain. He became a very stable player for our lineup that could play both wing and center. He has great hockey sense and he produced well for us offensively. He is a going to be a great addition to Maryland. We wish him the best."

Thank you Sebastian, best of luck in Maryland!

