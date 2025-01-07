Warriors Make Trade with Bismarck Including Chessler and Kamienski

January 7, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Oklahoma Warriors are trading Defenseman Ollie Chessler and Forward Louie Kamienski to the Bismarck Bobcats in exchange for 5 future assets.

Chessler, a co-captain on the team and a Union College commit, has played 81 games in a Warrior sweater, tallying 2 Goals and 28 assists for a total of 30 points. Coach Weossner had this to say about Ollie, "We want to thank Ollie for all that he has done for the organization from the second he got here last year. He is a true competitor that brings skill to the game and you always know he's going to compete every single night. We were grateful to have him as a captain."

Kamienski, an Assistant Captain on the team, registered 55 games for the Warriors. The speedy forward scored 23 goals and assisted 25 Warrior goals for a total of 48 points during his tenure in Oklahoma. On Kamienski's departure, Coach Weossner says, "Louie's personality is infectious. We are really going to miss that around here. The dynamic that he brings to the game is difficult to find. A player that can skate, can shoot, and has hockey sense is rare. He is going to be a good player for a long time. We wish him the best."

In exchange for Chessler and Kamienski, the Warriors will receive 5 future assets.

Thank you, Ollie and Louie, for all you've done for Oklahoma Hockey!

