Warriors Goaltender Kyle Jones Acquired by Tri City Storm of USHL

January 7, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







Oklahoma Warriors Goaltender Kyle Jones has been acquired by the Tri City Storm of the United States Hockey League (USHL), for the remainder of the season. Jones was terrific for Oklahoma in his 21 games. He posted a 7-9-1 record to go along with a 3.527 GAA and .895 save percentage. As an '07 who is already committed to play Division 1 hockey at the University of Massachusetts - Lowell, Jones has already made quite the name for himself in the hockey world.

Congratulations Kyle, we wish you all the best going forward in your career!

