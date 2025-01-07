Boulanger Scores First Goal as a Wrangler in 4-2 Loss to Corpus Christi

January 7, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Amarillo Wranglers News Release







Corpus Christi, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays defeated the Amarillo Wranglers 4-2 on Friday night at American Bank Center in the final game of a two game set on the Gulf Coast. Forward Jake Boulanger scored his first goal as a Wrangler since being acquired in a trade from Northeast.

The Wranglers and the IceRays met in the final game of the two game set in Corpus Christi on Saturday. With the IceRays winning 5-2 on Friday night, the Wranglers looked to bounce back. Amarillo started goaltender Charles-Antoine Girard in net, while Corpus Christi turned to Waylon Esche as both goaltenders who started on Friday got the night off.

The IceRays went to the power play early into the first period and converted it into the game's first goal. Pierson Sobush scored on a one-timer from the right circle 4:21 into the game to put the IceRays up 1-0. Amarillo swiftly responded 1:32 later with Jake Boulanger cruising down the right wing and sniping his 2nd goal of the season and first with the Wranglers to make it a 1-1 tie. Boulanger's goal was assisted by Hayden Hedquist and Will Sinclair, and was scored on the Wranglers first shot of the game. The game got grittier as the first period wore on, and ultimately boiled over when Braydin Lund fought Pier-Olivier Allard, with Allard getting an extra minor penalty for instigating. The Wranglers made the most of this opportunity, as Will Welburn pelted a shot up and over Esche to give the Wranglers a 2-1 lead with 1:15 left in the period. Welburn's power play goal was assisted by Heikki Peipinen and Jacob Miller and gave the Wranglers the lead after one period of play.

The Ice Rays rallied back in the second period to retake the lead with two goals in the middle frame. Wranglers Captain Morley Phillips was assessed a 5 minute major penalty and a game misconduct for high-sticking 10:01 into the period putting the IceRays on an extended power play. Corpus Christi took advantage of the opportunity, scoring 22 seconds into the power play when Cody Kempf scored on a one-timer to tie the game at 2-2. Amarillo was able to kill off the rest of the major penalty, but the IceRays did tack on another goal before the period's end to go ahead at 3-2. With 1:58 left in the period, Raymond Perrault scored on a shot from the left circle to give the IceRays the lead heading into the third frame.

The Wranglers were not able to mount a comeback, as the IceRays added an insurance goal from Carter Krenke with 9 minutes left in the third period to make it a 4-2 game. Corpus Christi outshot Amarillo 37-26, with Esche stopping 24/26 in his first NAHL win and Girard 33/37 in the loss. The Wranglers went 1/4 on the power play and 4/6 on the penalty kill.

The Wranglers will head home and get some rest going into their bye week. The next matchup will be a home date with the New Mexico Ice Wolves on January 17th and 18th in a rematch of the 2024 Robertson Cup Play-In. Friday night is a Chick-Fil-A Family Friday, and Saturday is Kids Appreciation Night, where the Wranglers will be wearing specialty jerseys. Fans can watch live on NATV at nahltv.com or listen for free on YouTube. Make sure you follow the Wranglers on Instagram, Facebook, X, TikTok and YouTube to stay up to date with the latest news and promos.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.