Warriors Announce 2025 Women's Empowerment Month Celebrations, Presented by Rakuten

March 4, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







SAN FRANCISCO - The Golden State Warriors have announced celebrations for Women's Empowerment Month, presented by Rakuten, which includes a variety of activations aimed to inspire youth and women by breaking down barriers, advocating for gender equality, and committing to long-term support. To tip-off the celebrations, the Warriors Women's Empowerment Month game against the Detroit Pistons on March 8 will be broadcast by all female talent on NBC Sports Bay Area, including Athletics play-by-play announcer Jenny Cavnar and Valkyries forward Monique Billings.

As part of this year's efforts, the Warriors and Rakuten have expanded Future Leaders, a mentorship program that pairs youth from Girls Inc. with mentors from the Warriors and Rakuten, to a year-long program. In its seventh season, Future Leaders will tip off on March 14 with a two-day experience and will conclude with a graduation ceremony in February 2026. Participants will receive sustained support and development from their mentors throughout the year as they take part in workshops focused on personal branding, resume building, elevator pitches, and more.

Additional Warriors Women's Empowerment Month activations include:

March 8: Women's Empowerment Month Celebration, presented by Rakuten - The Warriors will celebrate Women's Empowerment Month, presented by Rakuten, during the team's first home game of the month on Saturday, March 8, against the Detroit Pistons. All fans in attendance will receive a Women's Empowerment Month t-shirt designed by the Warriors' graphic design team. In addition, the game will be broadcast by all female talent on NBC Sports Bay Area while reporters Kerith Burke, Kylen Mills, and Zena Keita will host the pre and postgame shows, with contributions from NBC Sports' Natalie Esquire, during the broadcast.

March 8: Building STEAM Futures, presented by Rakuten - The Warriors and Rakuten will host a group of middle school girls from Girls Inc. on Saturday, March 8, for a hands-on bridge building experience aimed to inspire and equip them with the skills and confidence to excel in science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

March 11: Generation Thrive Chop 'N Chat - Generation Thrive will host Chop 'N Chat led by Celebrity Chef Nikki Shaw on Tuesday, March 11, where she will demonstrate how to cook healthy meals for Bay Area educators and community practitioners to replicate at home. Following the demonstration, local Chef Romney Steele of The Cook and Her Farmer will lead a speaking engagement touching on farm-to-table connection to wellness, the use of local ingredients, women's entrepreneurship in the culinary industry, and how cooking can empower women.

March 12 & 24: Warriors Basketball Academy Community Clinic Chicas Series, presented by NBC Bay Area - Warriors Basketball Academy will host weekly clinics (March 12 & 24) for middle school Latina girls from Urban Promise Academy at The Ultimate Fieldhouse in Walnut Creek. The series aims to teach young women basketball skills and the importance of health and wellness. The program will provide the youth with dinner after each clinic, a surprise and delight with gifts and a visit from a Warriors alum, and tickets to the Warriors' April 6 matchup against the Rockets.

March 14 & 15: Rakuten Future Leaders Experience : As part of this year's efforts, the Warriors and Rakuten have expanded Future Leaders, a mentorship program that pairs youth from Girls Inc. with mentors from the Warriors and Rakuten, to a year-long program. The seventh annual Future Leaders Experience will tip off with a two-day event featuring a professional shopping experience and a panel discussion designed to inspire and empower young girls on March 14, followed by an opportunity to shadow Warriors employees during the team's March 15 matchup against the New York Knicks.

March 25: Thrive & Defend: Generation Thrive will host a self-defense workshop for women educators aimed to teach self-protection fundamentals, awareness strategies, standing escapes, and more.

In addition, the Golden State Valkyries and Santa Cruz Warriors will host various Women's Empowerment Month activations throughout the month of March.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from March 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.