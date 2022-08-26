Warren Drives in Six Across Two Games as Shuckers Split Doubleheader

BILOXI, MS - In their series opening doubleheader, the Biloxi Shuckers (57-57, 23-24 2nd Half) dropped game one 4-2 to the Chattanooga Lookouts (49-67, 15-32) before launching five home runs as part of an 11-5 victory in game two on Friday night at MGM Park.

Game One:

Chattanooga struck for the first run in the game with a solo homer to left by Elly De La Cruz in the top of the first inning, his eighth of the year at Double-A, giving the Lookouts a 1-0 advantage.

Biloxi was able to tie the game and take a lead in the bottom of the third. Corey Ray led off the frame with a single and advanced to second on a walk to Garrett Whitley. Thomas Dillard roped a double off the left-field wall, scoring Ray easily to square the contest at 1-1. Tristen Lutz was then hit by a pitch and ultimately taken out of the game with Terence Doston replacing him, loading up the bases for Zavier Warren. The Shuckers third baseman lifted a fly ball that was caught at the wall in straightaway right, narrowly missing a grand slam but bringing in the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly to make it 2-1 Shuckers.

LHP Robert Gasser (L, 1-1) struck out eight over his first five innings of work but allowed a solo home run to right by Daniel Vellojin in the fifth to even the game at 2-2. The Shuckers' lefty allowed a single and a walk to begin the top of the sixth and a sacrifice bunt moved the runners into scoring position, but Gasser struck out the next hitter and induced a ground ball to third for what appeared to be the final out. A fielding error on the grounder allowed a run to score and a soft single to right from Allan Cereda drove in another run, pushing Chattanooga to a 4-2 lead.

The Shuckers were able to put the tying run on base in the bottom of the sixth inning. Felix Valerio and Gabe Holt strung together back-to-back one-out singles against RHP Ryan Nutof (H, 6,) but the Lookouts' righty induced a pair of flyouts to strand both runners and maintain Chattanooga's lead. RHP Pedro Garcia (S, 10) pitched a scoreless seventh to secure the save for the Lookouts.

Game Two:

RHP Victor Castañeda pitched a 1-2-3 top of the first inning, thanks in part to a diving catch in centerfield by Whitley. In the home half of the first, Devanney worked a one-out walk and Whitley launched an opposite-field homer to right, his fourth with Biloxi, to make it 2-0 Shuckers.

The Shuckers stole a run in the bottom of the second inning. Yeison Coca singled to start the frame and a Holt single to right moved Coca to third. With Corey Ray batting, Holt stole second, and when the throw went to second, Coca broke for home, successfully executing a double steal to make it 3-0 Shuckers.

Castañeda worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the third, striking out De La Cruz, Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Matt McLain in order to keep the Lookouts off the board. Biloxi's bats delivered three more runs in the bottom of the third when Whitley drew a one-out walk and Felix Valerio singled up the middle before Zavier Warren homered to right, his first home run at Double-A, lifting Biloxi to a 6-0 lead.

Chattanooga pulled within a pair in the top of the fifth inning, striking for four runs on five hits including a pair of solo home runs, chasing Castañeda with one out in the inning. RHP Robbie Baker (W, 1-0) entered for Biloxi and struck out the two batters he faced in the top of the fifth, maintaining Biloxi's 6-4 lead.

One of four errors by the Lookouts helped Biloxi widen their lead again in the bottom of the fifth. Whitley walked to begin the frame and Dillard reached on a fielding error before the pair executed a double steal, advancing to second and third with one out. Warren lifted a single into right field that drove in both runners to make it 8-4 Shuckers.

Baker allowed just a single run in the top of the sixth, and solo home runs by Ray, Devanney and Dillard gave the Shuckers an 11-5 lead. RHP Luis Contreras hurled a 1-2-3 top of the seventh to close out the victory for Biloxi.

