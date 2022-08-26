Powell, Zinn Shine as Smokies Snap Skid, 6-2

August 26, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release







KODAK, Tenn. - The Tennessee Smokies (62-56, 25-24) snapped their three-game losing streak with a 6-2 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas (69-49, 27-21) Friday night at Smokies Stadium. The Smokies scored four early runs which was enough to back RHP Walker Powell's (W, 4-2) quality start.

Tennessee got on the board with a four-run second inning, capped by a two-run double from Delvin Zinn who was thrust into the starting lineup and leadoff spot when Zach Davis was scratched before the game. Jake Slaughter drove in a run in the fourth and Cole Roederer punctuated the night with a solo home run, his third of the year.

The early offense was more than enough to back Powell, who turned in his longest outing of the season After making six appearances in a row out of the bullpen, Powell twirled six shutout innings, only allowing three hits while striking out five. Powell's win was the first by a Tennessee starter this series, and just their seventh of the second half.

The Smokies will play the fifth game of their series against the Rocket City Trash Pandas Saturday night at Smokies Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. ET when the Smokies send RHP Ben Brown (1-0, 6.92) to the mound against RHP Mason Erla (4-3, 3.52). Fans can catch the action on 99.1 The Sports Animal or by visiting https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

The Smokies will wear specialized jerseys and give away Hendon Hooker bobbleheads on Saturday, August 27 as a part of UT Night. The jerseys will be auctioned off after, with proceeds benefiting the Pat Summitt Foundation. For tickets, call the box office at (865) 286-2300 or visit smokiesbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.