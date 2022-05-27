Ward Reaches Base 5 Times as Fresno Slips to Stockton for the 1st Time in 2022

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (27-15) fell to the Stockton Ports (16-26) 6-5 Thursday evening from Chukchansi Park. With the setback, Fresno dropped to 11-1 against the Ports this year and 28-8 against Stockton over the past two seasons. Over the 12 games in 2022, the Grizzlies have outscored the Ports 92-41 (+51 run differential).

Stockton sprinted ahead 4-0 in the second from a T.J. Schofield-Sam single and Pedro Pineda three-run homer to right. It was Pineda's fourth tater of the season and second straight game going deep. In the third, Fresno cut into the deficit from an error and a Braiden Ward swipe of home. Ward took off for the plate after a throw to second from a walk.

In the fourth, Schofield-Sam ripped a double to extend the Ports advantage to 5-2. He finished the contest with multiple hits and RBI. Three innings later, EJ Andrews Jr. waltzed home on a groundout. He reached base thanks to a double. In the eighth, Junior Perez laced a triple to the gap, making it 6-3 Stockton.

The lead would hold for the Ports in the ninth despite the Grizzlies scoring a pair of runs. Ward spanked a double to right-center before another RBI groundout netted Adael Amador. The Merced native concluded his line with three walks, a pair of hits, two stolen bases (25, has yet to be caught), one RBI and one run.

Fresno starter McCade Brown (0-2) suffered the defeat after a career-high five innings. He allowed five earned runs but struck out seven. Luis Amoroso and Jarrod Cande followed Brown with four excellent frames of relief. Amoroso fanned two in a perfect sixth while Cande punched out a pair over three strong innings. The trio of pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts.

Stockton righty Luke Anderson (2-2) received the decision after five and one-third frames of work. He permitted two runs (both unearned) on one hit and six walks while fanning three. Clark Cota and Robin Vazquez picked up a hold each while Hunter Breault survived his inning for his sixth save of 2022. The clubs are back in action tomorrow night.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- CF Braiden Ward (2-2, 2B, RBI, R, 3 BB, 2 SB)

- SS Adael Amador (1-4, 2 R, BB)

- DH EJ Andrews Jr. (1-4, 2B, R)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- CF Pedro Pineda (1-5, HR, 3 RBI, R)

- RF Junior Perez (2-3, 3B, RBI, 2 R, BB, SB)

- 1B T.J. Schofield-Sam (2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R)

On Deck:

Friday, May 27 vs. Stockton Ports, Stockton RHP Kyle Virbitsky (2-2, 7.01) vs. Fresno RHP Brayan Castillo (0-3, 6.10), 6:50 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

The Grizzlies' pitching staff has struck out 101 batters over their past eight contests against the Ports.

