Late Visalia Rally Trips Quakes

May 27, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Visalia Rawhide scored a single run in each of their final three innings, coming from behind to hand the Quakes a 4-2 loss on Thursday night at LoanMart Field.

Ben Casparius gave the Quakes five no-hit innings and Julio Carrion homered and finished with two runs batted in, but the Quakes gave up the lead late and saw their brief two-game win streak come to an end.

Visalia got an unearned run in the first against Casparius and held that lead until the fourth, when starter Avery Short gave up a solo shot to Carrion, his second of the year, tying the game at 1-1.

The Quakes got another run in the fifth, taking the lead on a Carrion ground ball to make it 2-1.

That would do it for the Rancho offense though, as the bullpen couldn't hold the lead on Thursday.

Kelvin Bautista held the one-run advantage with a scoreless sixth but gave up the tying run in the seventh and then another in the eighth, as the Rawhide took the lead at 3-2.

Madison Jeffrey allowed another run in the ninth, as Visalia grabbed some insurance at 4-2.

Rancho's offense wasn't able to get going late, as Visalia reliever Jean Marcelino (1-1) got the win, while Christian Montes De Oca struck out four over 1.2 innings to record his second save.

The Quakes (23-19) send Maddux Bruns (0-1) to the mound on Friday, as he takes on Yilber Diaz (1-0) at 6:30pm.

Friday is Dustin May Bobblehead Giveaway, as 1,500 fans through the gates will get a Dustin May Bobblehead. Friday night baseball at LoanMart Field will be sponsored by Yaamava Resort and Casino at San Manuel. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.