Walters Walks It Off

May 9, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







(Hillsboro, OR)- The Hillsboro Ballpark hosted its STEM day, where over 1700 kids from local schools came to the Thursday day game. For the third game of the tied series, the Hillsboro Hops (13-16) beat the Spokane Indians (16-9) with a final score of 2-3 to put them up in the series.

Jean Walters had his lone hit of the day in the perfect spot, ending the game with a single to right field. Designated Hitter David Martin went two-for-three, scoring one run for the Hops.

Spencer Giesting was the starting pitcher for Hillsboro, with a 1-2 record and a 1.29 ERA. Giesting went up against Chase Dollander, who in 19.1 innings pitched this season has 33 strikeouts.

A pair of errors from Hops' shortstop Jose Fernandez put Spokane on the board first, scoring two runs in the top of the first.

The first pitch Andrew Pintar saw he blasted 395 feet to left field, scoring the Hops' first run of the game. For the second straight game, Hillsboro loaded the bases in the bottom of the first inning and with no outs failed to score.

Through four innings Dollander had acquired seven strikeouts, keeping the Hops from doing any damage. After the two unearned runs in the first, Giesting retired nine straight batters.

Gavin Conticello had an RBI single to center field to tie the game up 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth.

With runners on first and third with one out, second baseman Jean Walters rolled a double play to get the Hops out of the inning.

After five innings of work and ten strikeouts, Dollanders' time on the bump was over as he handed the ball to Spokane reliever Caleb Frazen.

Giesting went 6.0 innings allowing no earned runs and had five strikeouts and one walk. Alec Baker took over in the seventh. With two runners on and one out, once again the Indians grounded into a double play to end the inning.

Listher Sosa was the closer for Hillsboro and was credited with the win, allowing no runs or hits in his appearance.

With the game tied going into the bottom of the ninth, Luis Amoroso came in to try to keep the game tied up to give Spokane another chance to hit. Amoroso hit the first batter, putting a runner on first for the Hops. Kevin Sim doubled, setting it up for Gavin Logan to be intentionally walked to load the bases. Jean Walters was the hero for the Hops, singling to right field to beat the Indians 3-2.

Game four of the series between Hillsboro and Spokane will be tomorrow at 6:35 with the pregame show starting at 6:20 on Rip City Radio 620 and Bally Live.

